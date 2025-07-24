(KNUE-FM) You’ve probably heard of the Tyler Civil Air Patrol, but many of us couldn't describe exactly what they do.

What Is the Tyler Civil Air Patrol?

I wanted to share a bit more about the mission and work of the Tyler Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, as you—like me—may be unfamiliar with the scope of their activities in our community.

After meeting some of the squadron at the airport at an airshow and special service, I learned enough to want to learn more.

I had the pleasure of speaking with 2nd Lt. Clara Landrum a few years ago, and we had a more in-depth conversation about the organization that has stayed with me.

The Civil Air Patrol's Mission for Youth

One of the first things we discussed was the mission of the organization, which is:

"To develop young men and women (ages 12–18/21) into the leaders of tomorrow by providing training in leadership, aerospace, emergency services, communications, fitness, public speaking, planning, writing, ethics, drill and color guard, and character development."

Wow. What an enormous and worthy undertaking.

Preparing the Leaders of Tomorrow

I must reiterate that one of the most important things we can do is train our young people to become the type of adults we'd all aspire to be—and want to have—in our society.

civil air patrol Photo courtesy of Tyler Civil Air Patrol loading...

How many organizations are you aware of that offer training and instruction in such a wide variety of both purely functional and cutting-edge skill sets?

A Legacy of Service Since 1941

Not only that, but the Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and has been around since 1941. It is comprised of unpaid “vigilant citizen volunteers.”

Some of the services they provide include assisting with search and rescue missions, providing aid during disasters, and protecting our country.

These 60,000 members nationwide contribute their time and energy to their communities in times of need.

What Cadets Learn in the Program

I was also impressed when Clara told me about the training these young people undertake as part of the CAP cadet program.

In return, they are taught skills related to aviation, aerospace education, and how to combat computer hacks, among other topics. They also receive instruction in character development.

civil air patrol Photo courtesy of Civil Air Patrol loading...

They learn how to lead, how to follow, and how to do what's right when no one is around to see—integrity. Fortitude. Honor.

Serving in Our Communities

Additionally, you can find them serving as color guards at public events such as nursing facilities, schools, and graduations.

The Role of Adult Volunteers

One of the integral parts of making all of this work is the adult volunteers who contribute their time and energy to the development of these young people.

However, they also enjoy doing it. Clara shared that she initially got involved because of her son's involvement. She has found that she enjoys many aspects of the organization, such as the field training exercises and times spent at camps and schools where help is needed.

I love how much Clara enjoyed working with the cadets—being a part of helping them, learning about their unique stories, and contributing to this worthy mission.

Why Adults Love Volunteering Too

Another bonus for adult volunteers? You also have the opportunity to learn valuable skills.

Clara describes some of the experiences she's enjoyed, such as going up in a plane and learning aerial photography, as well as working on communications on the ground or flight line. She even enjoys having a cup of coffee and chatting with the other senior members.

Want to Learn More or Get Involved?

But yet, there's still more to the story.

They would love for you to reach out and learn more.

Connect with the Texas Civil Air Patrol via their Facebook page.

