A Tyler, Texas woman has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a cold case shooting that took place in 2017. Jakysia Rodgers has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of Joshua McGee in Tyler. New evidence helped law enforcement solve what had become a cold case.

How New Evidence Revived the Tyler Cold Case

According to CBS 19, Rodgers was recently indicted for capital murder in the shooting that took place on August 11, 2017. 22-year-old Joshua Alon McGee was killed in the shooting and Rodgers pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder last Thursday in court.

Before being charged in this case, Rodgers was already serving a 20-year sentence for an unrelated aggravated assault conviction from 2024.

READ MORE: New Netflix True Crime Series Focuses on East Texas Case

What Happened to Joshua McGee in 2017

The 2017 shooting took place on East Lawrence Street. McGee later died at a local hospital. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a blood trail and determined the shooting did not appear to be random.

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Capital Murder Case Against Second Suspect Continues

Rodgers wasn't the only person indicted in the case. Quadaverine Allison also faces a capital murder charge, although his case remains pending.

A detective received new information that advanced the cold case, which led to the grand jury indictments of Rodgers and Allison.

Allison is currently serving 25 years in prison for an aggravated robbery which took place in Longview, Texas. Allison pled guilty to that charge in October 2018.

Allison is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Texas Rangers Investigating 14 Unsolved East Texas Murders Right Now Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate the murders of 14 East Texans dating as far as back 1981. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety