Tyler Komen More Than Pink Walk Goes Virtual

The annual More Than Pink walk will continue in East Texas.

COVID-19 has had a big impact on many things in our lives and we've missed out on so many 'routine' things but we've adapted to our 'new normal' and while some thing are opening others have taken on a whole new look. The annual Tyler Komen More Than Pink walk is normally held Mother's Day weekend in Tyler, but due to mandated shelter in place orders and the restrictions on events, this years' walk was postponed.

The entire event has been reinvented and will be a virtual walk this year. The 2020 Tyler/East Texas More Than Pink Walk will he held Saturday, August 29th. This new format will still allow for teams to register and walk as a team virtually in their own home or around their neighborhoods. Participants will be able to connect through the Tyler/East Texas More Than Pink Walk Facebook group and on the More Than Pink Walk app.

Registration for this one of a kind walk is just $10 and will give participants access to other participants and teams through the virtual platform and will connect everyone on race day as we continue to help find a cure for breast cancer. Jeannine O'Deens, executive director of Komen East Texas affiliate says,

As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is important we protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. We will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not cancelled."

You may donate or register as an individual or team on the Komen Walk website and continue walking side by side with those that continue to battle this disease, for those that have survived this disease and to help continue to find a cure to end breast cancer for all.