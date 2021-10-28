Most of us are going through our normal day, stressing about work deadlines, or upcoming holidays. You don't realize when those are your biggest stresses, life is actually really good. Those are common unpleasant things, but easy to navigate those situations. But what about battling Brain Cancer, or a family member fighting that battle, that is a much bigger problem. This issue is a reality for Sarah Breedlove a wife, a mother, an artist, and a dear friend fighting a tough fight but there are ways that you can show Sarah some support.

The fight began on Monday, January 29th, 2018 when Sarah was at her dining room table and had a seizure that made her fall from the chair and hit a trash can. That alerted her husband Matt and scared her whole family to see her like that. Sarah was rushed to the hospital and they found a mass in her frontal right lobe. With amazing family and friends they came up with the $7,000 for the tumor removal.

The Tumor Was Removed But the Diagnosis Wasn't Great

March 19th, 2018 the tumor was removed, but Sarah at that time was diagnosed with anaplastic Oligodendrolioma which is a rare type of brain cancer. Multiple specialists gave life expectancy guesses ranging from 4-5 years to between 10-15 years.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Looked Into Alternative Medicine Options

Sarah and Matt found an alternative therapy clinic in Dallas, and started treatments on March 3rd, 2021. These new treatments have helped improve her overall health and energy levels. Making these weekly trips to Dallas have become very costly, especially as Sarah hasn't been able to work. That's why there is not a GoFundme set up for Sarah and there is also an event set up.

Fundraiser Details for Sarah Breedlove in Tyler

The event "Artists for Sarah" will take place at True Vine Brewing Company on Saturday, November 6th. The event will take place from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, the silent auction will run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be raffles on donated prizes from regional businesses in addition to the silent auction.

Please share these details with anyone in East Texas, let's support Sarah!

Pictures from the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair This past weekend in Tyler was the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair here are pictures from the event:

[PHOTOS] Stunning New Smith County Courthouse Plan Blends Traditional and Modern It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.