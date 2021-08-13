Do you have any other details regarding the shooting that took place on Sunday, August 8 at around 8:50 p.m. at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street?

It's always a little extra heartbreaking to hear about crimes committed by those so young. But sadly, violence breaks out all too often in our beloved East Texas. And much too often, it does involve our young people.

According to the Tyler Police Department's Facebook page, "suspects shot and injured a 14-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time."

This past Thursday, August 12, Tyler Police Department detectives as well as member of the Tyler Police SWAT team headed to a home in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Street where they were able to serve a search warrant.

During this time, an 18 year-old Hispanic male named Juan Carolos Martinez was taken into custody "on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon."

After his apprehension, Juan Carolos Martinez was first questioned by Tyler detective and afterwards he was booked into the Smith County Jail. He is there at this time, with a $750,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues and will be ongoing. If you have any other information in regard to this unfortunate event, please don't hesitate to reach out to Tyler Police Department. They request any callers use their NON-emergency number, please: (903) 531-1000.

Alternatively, they may call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

Thank you for taking a moment. These sad situations are always a reminder for us all to keep an eye on how our children are spending their time.

