(KNUE-FM) It's not very often that you hear about a new restaurant listening to locals about making changes as they are just opening their doors for the first few days of business. Recently, one new restaurant heard so much feedback about pricing, they have decided to drop prices as they are just getting started in Tyler.

I’m talking about the new restaurant called El Chino. It’s on Loop 323, in the old Red Lobster building. They have been active online and even served free meals for Thanksgiving for those in the community who were in need.

Why El Chino Adjusted Its Buffet Prices

Earlier this week they have their soft opening so customers can try the new Chinese and Mexican fusion restaurant. Last week, they posted a buffet price of $24.99 per person for their buffet and got quite a few negative comments about the price. This week, they decided to adjust prices, with the newest buffet in Tyler costing $19.99.

Rising Food Costs and the Challenge for Local Restaurants

This new restaurant is not advertising with us, I just realized how difficult it is to turn a profit owning a restaurant right now with higher food costs and labor costs. I just want to see local businesses succeed. Especially when they take the time to listen to locals about pricing and making adjustments accordingly. It’s impressive to see them take something that could be negative and turn it into a positive.

Positive Reviews Are Already Rolling In

There have been positive reviews online, which is great to see. Just like whenever we see a new restaurant open in East Texas, it will be fun to try out this new Chinese and Mexican fusion buffet.

