(KNUE-FM) There’s a lot to love about living in Texas. There are lots of things to do, so much natural beauty, and the food choices are awesome. Not everyone agrees — including one Tyler woman who recently posted on TikTok saying the city needs better restaurants.

A Viral TikTok Sparks Local Conversation

The video begins as the woman talking about moving to Tyler about 4 years ago and how it’s a bigger city compared to many of the small East Texas towns. This woman grew up in Houston, and she truly seems happy about being in Tyler, but with the population growth in recent years she believes we need to get a few more popular restaurants.

The video also notes East Texas’ continued growth, with new construction happening across many areas.

Which Restaurants Tyler Residents Want Next

The restaurants that she believes would be great in Tyler include Pappadeaux, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Pluckers, Carrabba’s, and a Caribbean restaurant. There were many comments on the post that agreed with her feelings and suggested other restaurants including Taco Casa, In-N-Out Burger, and Maggiano’s.

Tyler’s Growth and the Future of Dining

It’s always fun to discuss the things that we would love to see in Tyler, but our area is growing so much already it’s going to look drastically different in just a few years. Especially when you’re talking about all the growth on South Broadway.

And remember, with all that growth and new businesses, more traffic is on the way. Although I appreciate that the City of Tyler is already working on how to improve that.

What would you like to see in Tyler, I’d love to hear from you, send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

