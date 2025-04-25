Tyler, Texas Now Home To World’s Newest Bass Pro Shop

The Rose Capital of the World is now also home to the world's newest Bass Pro Shop. This month the company opened a brand new store in Tyler, TX. Bass Pro Shop is the North American shrine to the outdoorsman that operates over 200 stores in the U.S.

It's every American man and woman's Mecca for fishing, hunting, camping, and every other outdoor activity. Currently, there are 18 stores in the Lone Star State, with Fort Worth Bass Pro Shop clocking in at 230,000 square feet of pure unadulterated outdoor shopping pleasure.

Tyler Now Home To The Newest Bass Pro Shop

The newest Bass Pro Shop in Texas is officially opened as of April 16th. CBS 19 reports that "the outdoor sporting goods retailer will officially open its doors to the public on Wednesday, April 16, at 6 p.m., with a ceremony followed by a ribbon cutting."

And you know a company like Bass Pro brought the bring out the big guns to get things started, right? Check out who attended the grand opening celebration.

Get our free mobile app

Roland Martin - 9X Bassmaster Angler of the Year

Brian "Pigman" and Junie Quaca - "Pigman: The Series" on the Sportsman Channel

Jimmy Houston - 2X Bassmaster Angler of the Year

Wade Middleton - Host of Yamaha's Whitetail Diaries and president of Careco TV

Clark Wendlandt - 4X Angler of the Year

Charlie Evans - Fishing legend

Paw Patrol - Marshall and Skye

Such an an exciting time for the good people of Tyler. But please, remember no skinny dipping in the fish tanks, okay? I don't want them to take this away from us.