(KNUE-FM) While no one in East Texas wants to hear about drugs in our area, we know that it’s a problem. It’s not anything specific to Texas as drug use happens all over the country. But we did find out that there is now a NARCAN vending machine that was recently installed at a convenience store in Longview.

NARCAN Vending Machine Installed in Longview

According to KLTV, the new vending machine was delivered to Scotty’s Convenience Store on the corner of Hawkins and McCann Road in Longview.

If you’re not familiar with NARCAN, it is used to reverse opioid overdoses. This could help save lives for those in need. NARCAN is used to reverse opioid overdoses by restoring breathing.

Too many opioids in the system can cause respiratory failure, and that is when NARCAN is needed quickly or else someone could die.

READ MORE: Here's What Happens to the Drugs Confiscated in Texas Drug Busts

Why This Location Was Chosen

The new vending machine isn’t stocked yet but has found its new home in Longview. The reason that location was chosen specifically is that statistics show there is a higher use of NARCAN in that area.

Officials say nearby apartments and assisted living facilities contribute to higher NARCAN use in this area of Longview.

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When the Machine Will Be Available

The vending machine is expected to be up and functional within the next few weeks. There is also free NARCAN available at the Longview Public Library. No questions will be asked if you need it.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell