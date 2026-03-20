(KNUE-FM) It’s amazing when social media is used for good, like helping a 9-year-old in Texas feel special on her birthday. According to NBCDFW, a Texas community came together at Pizza Hut to help celebrate a birthday party after no guests showed up.

A Mom Planned a Special Birthday Party

Samantha Chamberlain had been working on a birthday party for her daughter Eisley at their local Pizza Hut in Kingsville on February 28. The hard-working mom had missed birthdays in the past because of work so she wanted to make this one extra special. Pizza Hut was one of Eisley’s favorite restaurants so they picked out decorations and prepared for guests to show up.

As time passed, the excitement began to fade, and thirty minutes after the party was supposed to begin, no one had shown up.

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A Social Media Post Changes Everything

Mom was getting nervous and was trying to not act disappointed. That’s when she turned to social media asking if anyone nearby could stop by and celebrate. And it didn’t take long for families, neighbors and other community members to stop by.

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Kingsville Community Shows Up

The sudden turnout made Samantha nervous about the cost of hosting so many people. But the party guests didn’t want free pizza, they wanted to be there for Eisley! Many of the guests brought gifts.

The birthday ended up being a huge success for Eisley, and for her mom. It just goes to show you that there is still a lot of great things that happen here in the Lone Star State.

Ways to Celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day Today (February 17, 2022) is National Random Acts of Kindness Day. It's also National Random Acts of Kindness Week. Did you know this holiday originated in Denver, Colorado? Here are a few simple and fun ways to celebrate, courtesy of herahub.com Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan