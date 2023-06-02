The 70th Annual Tyler Parade of Homes Kicks Off This Weekend [PHOTOS]

The 70th Annual Tyler Area Builders' Association Parade of Homes 2023 is set to kick off June 3 and will run through June 11 in the Tyler, Texas area.

This is one of my favorite events that takes place every year. One of my best friends is also a home builder, and learning more about the hard work and creative process involved in bringing a house from vision to blueprints, and ultimately to 3D manifestation only makes me enjoy attending the Tyler Parade of Homes even more.

Several years ago, I was considering buying a new home or perhaps remodeling the home in which I still live. And so, attending the Tyler Area Builders' Association Parade of Homes was a must. I got so many great ideas and much inspiration from seeing what our incredibly skillful and talented home builders in East Texas have created.

Many of these homes that have been built by our Tyler, Texas builders are like works of art in which you can live.

Get our free mobile app

Even if you're not currently looking to buy, build, or remodel a home, spending a day or two exploring these beautiful houses is a great way to spend a morning or afternoon. They are legit like walking through works of art you can live in. And just from perusing some of the homes that will be on display from June 3 through June 11, it's clear this year will not disappoint.

Looking for answers to the most FAQ regarding the event? You can connect with the TABA via their Facebook page or at their website here.

Here's a quick photo tour of the homes you'll have the pleasure of exploring during this year's TABA Parade of Homes 2023:

[PHOTOS] of the Houses on Display at the 2023 TABA Parade of Homes Here's a quick photo tour of the homes you'll have the pleasure of exploring during this year's TABA Parade of Homes 2023 in the Tyler, Texas area.

Beautiful 7 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on 5 Acres for just $650K in East Texas Home prices are skyrocketing in East Texas, and, yeah, around the country. Maybe you want to escape Dallas, TX for small town living. Maybe you just want a beautiful home, well this house is that and more.