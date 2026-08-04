Tyler Facebook Debate Shows Just How Confused Texans Are About New THC Law

TYLER, Texas -- Texas' new hemp law is generating plenty of conversation across East Texas, and one local Facebook post shows just how divided understanding and opinions remain.

A Simple Tyler Facebook Question Sparked a Big Conversation

A post shared Tuesday in the Tyler Rants, Raves, and Recommendations Facebook group asked a simple question: "Share your thoughts on the recent ban of Delta 8 and 10 THC and THCA products...and can you tell me the difference in those and Delta 9?"

Comments started (and are continuing) to roll in.

Many Texans Are Still Trying to Understand the Differences

Some people admitted they were still trying to understand the differences between Delta-8, Delta-10, THCA, and Delta-9, while others jumped in claiming that THCA converts into Delta-9 THC when heated through smoking or vaping.

Part of the confusion is that the names sound very similar, but they aren't the same. Under federal law, hemp products may still contain up to 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, which is why some hemp-derived Delta-9 products have been sold legally.

Delta-8 THC (now illegal) is a closely related cannabinoid that generally produces milder intoxicating effects, while THCA is the non-intoxicating precursor to Delta-9 THC. When THCA is heated, through smoking or vaping, it converts into Delta-9 THC, reports the Texas Tribune.

I know. It's still confusing to us, too. Reportedly, the banning of some products was about closing a loophole that allowed some deviations, not removing all hemp products. At least, not yet.

Read More: Confused About Texas THC Laws? Here's What Changed and What's Still Legal

Opinions Varied Widely as the Discussion Continued

Commenters expressed frustration with the new law, saying they felt it unfairly affected adults who had been legally purchasing hemp-derived products. Others shared where they believed compliant products are still available or questioned how the law will affect local businesses moving forward.

The discussion also drifted into broader conversations about Texas politics and lawmakers, with several commenters criticizing state leadership and debating the reasons behind the legislation. Those opinions varied widely, reflecting just how emotional the topic has become for many Texans.

One Thing Is Clear: East Texans Want Clarity About the THC Law

Whether someone supports the new restrictions or opposes them, one thing is clear: people are paying attention. Especially given the severe penalties if you get it wrong.

Now that the law has taken effect, many East Texans are still sorting through exactly what has changed, which products remain legal, and what it all means for consumers and businesses alike. There is also concern over the severity of the penalties one can incur for small amounts of these now-banned items, with some saying the punishment doesn't seem to fit the crime.

What about you? Have you been following the changes to Texas' hemp laws? Are you still trying to understand the differences between products like Delta-8, THCA, and Delta-9, or do you already have a good handle on it? Join the conversation and share your thoughts at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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