Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Alleged Jewel Thief in Tyler, Texas

The Tyler, Texas Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page requesting the public's help in identifying an alleged thief at a local business.

Do you recognize the person in the photo below?

The Tyler Police Department is seeking any possible information from people in Tyler, Texas or anywhere in East Texas regarding an alleged theft at a Tyler business.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Friday, December 2 at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the afternoon. According to a post on the Tyler Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a call and arrived on the scene at a business located on South Broadway in Tyler.

According to the Tyler, TX Police Department's post, a sizable amount of precious items were stolen.

Upon arrival at the Tyler business on South Broadway, "a large amount of diamonds and gold" had been stolen. The person you see in the photo is possibly one of the suspects involved in the alleged crime. They also said this person may have been with three other women and they may have been driving what could be a silver Honda Odyssey.

As mentioned in previous posts, this time of year tends to see an increase in thefts from both homes and businesses--and vehicles--so please be extra vigilant and keep an eye on your personal items and any purchases you've made when you're out and about doing your holiday shopping. If you've ordered something for delivery to your home, try to get the packages inside as soon as you can.

Tyler, Texas police ask that "if you have any info on who this might be please contact Det. Tekell at 903-531-1046."

