Tyler’s Popular Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Returns to The Brick Streets May ’24

Come May, once again thousands of BBQ and live music lovers will return to The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX for a very special 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Hard to believe it's been 10 years already, but time flies when you're having fun. SAVE THE DATE for May 4th, 2024, that's when Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, will once again welcome the smell of BBQ, while the beautiful sounds of live music echo around and through the Smith County Courthouse, and thousands of fans overtake the Downtown Square of The Rose City.

Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to the brick streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, Charlie Robison and so many more. We look to continue that proud tradition this year.

IMPORTANT DATES:

12/22/23 - Save the Date for May 4th.

1/29/24 - Full Artist Lineup Announced.

2/2/24- Tickets Go on Sale.

5/4/24- We Take The Brick Streets.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2nd, at reddirtbbqfest.com. We're looking forward to seeing everyone back on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.

