Uncle Lucius’ Kevin Galloway is Back in Tyler, Live in Concert THIS Friday

Right up until their final show, anytime Uncle Lucius stepped onto a stage they commanded your full attention. For over a decade they were one of Austin’s elite bands, a band that personified Austin's "The Live Music Capital of The World" nickname.

The guys were known across The Lone Star State and beyond for an amazing live experience, and such hits as "Keep The Wolves Away," “Everybody Got Soul,” “Pocket Full of Misery” and “Liquor Store.”

And they were loved, then in September 2017 lead singer Kevin Galloway announced he was leaving the band. And we were sad.

It took Galloway all of a year to record and release his solo debut album, The Change, on August 3, 2018. And still, to this day, Galloway is regarded as one of Texas' purest and most soulful voices.

His debut solo effort, as expected, was a superbly crafted collection of distinctive Gulf Coast country soul that showcases the Southern-raised baritone at his best and most personal.

This Friday, October, 1st, the former Uncle Lucius front man is back in Tyler, TX, playing his adopted home of Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ. This will be a sure-fire-can't-miss show. The doors will open at 8 p.m., with the show set to begin at 8:30. Galloway will be doing something he has been doing quite a bit since venturing out on his own and performing alongside his cello-playing friend Mark Williams.

I'm in.

Don't miss the best food in Texas, plus "new songs, old songs, and stories behind the songs" from Kevin Galloway.

East Texas' Top 16 Craziest, Busiest, Hardest-to-Park-in Parking Lots This doesn't mean the business is bad. In fact, usually it's the contrary. I'll park four blocks away from Stanley's and brave being run over by an ambulance on Beckham Avenue for a Mother Clucker, all while wondering to myself "how in the hell did this wild-ass intersection even come into existence?" every week.