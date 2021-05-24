Are you ready to travel again? At my house, we're still in the early stages of planning a few getaways this summer. Well, if you're vaccinated, or willing to be, flying could get a whole lot cheaper for you this year.

Get our free mobile app

Hoping to help encourage more people to get the COVID vaccine, United Airlines has announced they are giving passengers "Your Shot to Fly," it's a chance to win free flights for a year. While Texas, for the most part, reopened weeks ago, the government and many business are still hoping to get that vaccination rate up across the nation.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

If you've been vaccinated, or are willing to, this seems like a pretty sweet deal. For the sweepstakes, any new or existing MileagePlus member can enter for a chance to win roundtrip airfare to any location in the world the airline travels, provided they upload their vaccination records to United’s mobile app or website.

You've got a few weeks if you still haven't gotten your shot(s), to qualify your records must be uploaded between today (May 24) and June 22 to enter the sweepstakes. Click here to get more details, and happy flying!