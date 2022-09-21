Why Are Folks Lined Up Outside this Texas HEB Like it’s a George Strait Concert?

Why Are Folks Lined Up Outside this Texas HEB Like it&#8217;s a George Strait Concert?

George Strait doesn't do many concerts these days, but when he does you know there's always a long line. That's expected. But I don't think anyone expects a line like this to get into a grocery store. So, why were folks wrapped around this Frisco, TX H-E-B like they're there to see the King of Country?

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years, and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division, and H-E-B Board Member. 

Easy. Frisco is super excited to get an H-E-B. Like, quite literally, as you can see in the video, every single person who lives in the Dallas suburb is excited about it.

According to H-E-B the grocery store giant "has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco, bringing the DFW area a shopping destination with a commitment to deliver unsurpassed freshness and quality at H-E-B’s everyday low prices. The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store joins the network of six Central Market locations that have been serving DFW shoppers for more than two decades."

You gotta think an H-E-B in East Texas would get a similar reaction, not from me, I'll wait a few days 'till the crowd dies down, but from many people. For now, though, we'll continue shopping at H-E-B if only in our dreams... Or if we're up for the 90 minute drive to Forney. One or the other.

