[UPDATE] Josh Ward Checks in with Fans After Being Hospitalized

On Friday night (August 6) Josh Ward was entertaining a sold-out crowd at KOKEFEST in Hutto, TX, on Sunday (August 8) the country crooner was involved in a serious horseback riding accident. Ward's camp shared the news of the accident on Monday:

Sunday August 8th, Josh was involved in a horse riding accident that resulted in serious abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. He underwent surgery to stop the bleeding, the surgery was a success. We are all very thankful for the surgeon and his team at Memorial Hermann who saved his life. Josh will be in the hospital this week and will require a few weeks at home to fully recover. Unfortunately, there will be some rescheduled dates that will be announced tomorrow. We ask that you keep him in your prayers for a full and speedy recovery. The family advises us that no visitors are allowed at this time. Heather & Jayce thank you for all your prayers & love. #ACowboyCan

Last night we got another update from Josh's wife Heather via Instagram, and good news Josh seems to be in good spirits, considering everything he's been through. Additionally he confirmed which shows have been cancelled or postponed due to Josh's recovery time:

Unfortunately the following shows will be cancelled/rescheduled due to my accident this past weekend. Thank y’all for all the kind words. For more info regarding these shows, stay tuned on the venues and my social media for updates and rescheduled dates. Can’t wait to get back out there on the road soon. -JW

Get well, Josh! We'll see you back out on the road soon.