UPDATED: These are the Top 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas for ’24

From the west to the east and Dallas, TX to Austin, TX, we Texans love taking our boats out for fun in the spring and summer. It's one of the greatest ways to relax and spend time with friends here in The Lone Star State.

As we head toward spring break and summer, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe in our lakes. A lot of danger lies beneath the surface.

There are countless swim and fish-worthy lakes in the Lone Star State, and as long as you are safe most of them are just as safe to hop into on a hot spring Texas day.

But there are so many ways a lake becomes deadly -- too many times alcohol plays a major role in tragic accidents and deaths. Far too often these accidents are due to negligence on the part of boat operators.

"Boating collisions and failure to observe safety precautions. Figures show that about 85% of victims in boating accidents were not wearing life jackets, and so their deaths were preventable."

State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year. According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off the list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution.

From hot touristy spots to backwoods water stops, boat-related accidents and drownings are always at the top of the list when it comes to lake-related deaths, and the sad part is that they are usually avoidable.

