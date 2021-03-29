UT, Baylor, and Houston Make Elite Eight

Get our free mobile app

The NCAA tournament is down to the Elite Eight and the State of Texas has a lot to be excited about. As always, ladies first.

Let's start with the Cinderella run of the University of Texas Women's Basketball team. They have defeated No. 3 seed UCLA, 71-62, and No. 2 seed Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen 64-31. With the Final Four in striking distance. This brings them to a matchup with No 1 seeded South Carolina tomorrow evening at 6 PM! HOOK' EM LADY HORNS!

No. 2 Baylor will take on No. 1 seed UConn. This epic matchup will take place this evening at 7 PM. Baylor and UConn will battle at 7 PM this evening. Winners of the 2019 national title, Baylor is on a mission to repeat as champion, while UConn must advance to its 13th straight Final Four if it wants to take home the program’s 12th national title.

The Alamodome will be rockin'

On the men's side...

The Houston Cougars (27-3) are trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1982-84. Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson is looking to get to the Final Four for the first time since 2002. They are taking on Oregon State at (19-12). Finally some good sports news for Houston. Considering the Rockets currently have a 13-32 record and the TEXANS football franchise doesn't know what it's doing. Thank goodness we have the Cougars Basketball in Houston. Tipoff for the Cougar/Beaver's matchup will be this evening at 6:15 in Indianapolis. GO COUGARS!

The Baylor Bears (25-2) are playing in its 3rd Elite 8 since 2010. This is only one of twelve programs to achieve this feat. If Baylor wins this game it would send them to their first Final Four in the modern era. The Bears will take on Razorbacks this evening with tipoff at 8:57 P.M.at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.