Viral High School Baseball TikTok Features Hudson Westbrook Song

Photo courtesy of @coach_mac_mabank

(KNUE-FM) Recently, one of our listeners tagged us in a TikTok post created here in East Texas. It was a really cool video showing part of what it means to be on a high school sports team.

It’s not just about winning games. It’s the team camaraderie that you build from showing up to practice or in this case how about a team karaoke session as a late-night bonding session.

Viral TikTok Brings Mabank Team Online Fame

The video you see below will show the Mabank High School Baseball team singing along to the very popular Country song by Hudson Westbrook called House Again.

Hudson Westbrook’s Connection to the Clip

It was tremendous to see that Hudson even took the time to watch the video and comment saying, “Good luck on tha season”. The video has captured a ton of attention with over 105,000 reactions on TikTok. As many of the comments say, it combines things we all love: Texas, baseball and country music.

@coach_mac_mabank Field still isn’t ready 😬 so we jumped on a bus and headed across town to use someone else’s field. All good though, because it meant a late night, team bonding karaoke sesh to @Hudson Westbrook #presentwhereyourfeetare#txhsbaseball#highschoolbaseball#texasbaseball♬ [Raw recording] Record playback noise 01 (3 minutes) - Icy Light

Catch Hudson Westbrook Live in Tyler

If you’re just like the Mabank High School baseball team and you love Hudson Westbrook, you are in luck because he is coming to perform at our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival coming up on Saturday, May 9th at the Park of East Texas.

Tickets for our event always go quick, don’t wait to get your tickets this year. Click here so you can see Hudson perform live along with Aaron Watson, Tracy Byrd, Bottomland, Southall, and Parker Ryan. Plus, we will have dozens of the best BBQ joints around Texas there as well.

Don’t miss out!

