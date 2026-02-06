(KNUE-FM) Recently, one of our listeners tagged us in a TikTok post created here in East Texas. It was a really cool video showing part of what it means to be on a high school sports team.

It’s not just about winning games. It’s the team camaraderie that you build from showing up to practice or in this case how about a team karaoke session as a late-night bonding session.

READ MORE: Hudson Westbrook and Fans Show Off Exclusive Buc-ee's Merch

Viral TikTok Brings Mabank Team Online Fame

The video you see below will show the Mabank High School Baseball team singing along to the very popular Country song by Hudson Westbrook called House Again.

Get our free mobile app

Hudson Westbrook’s Connection to the Clip

It was tremendous to see that Hudson even took the time to watch the video and comment saying, “Good luck on tha season”. The video has captured a ton of attention with over 105,000 reactions on TikTok. As many of the comments say, it combines things we all love: Texas, baseball and country music.

Catch Hudson Westbrook Live in Tyler

If you’re just like the Mabank High School baseball team and you love Hudson Westbrook, you are in luck because he is coming to perform at our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival coming up on Saturday, May 9th at the Park of East Texas.

Tickets for our event always go quick, don’t wait to get your tickets this year. Click here so you can see Hudson perform live along with Aaron Watson, Tracy Byrd, Bottomland, Southall, and Parker Ryan. Plus, we will have dozens of the best BBQ joints around Texas there as well.

Don’t miss out!

Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery: 1/4 give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios). This is 1 of 4 photo galleries this year. Be sure to look through all of them and if you see a pic you like, download and share on your socials for free. Please