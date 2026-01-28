(Dallas, Texas) - Super Bowl LX is coming up Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium. This year's matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX where the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24. That game is known for the interception thrown at the goal line by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to cement the victory for the Patriots.

These are completely different teams from the 2015 Super Bowl. Both teams have stout defenses. The Patriots have a first year coach, Mike Vrabel, and a young quarterback, Drake Maye, looking to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. The Seahawks have a journeyman quarterback, Sam Darnold, looking to silence all of his doubters.

East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl

This will be the first Super Bowl in several years that won't feature an East Texas athlete. Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs had a hiccup defending their dynasty while Groveton Indian Lane Johnson and his Philadelphia Eagles couldn't repeat as champions. It wouldn't be a surprise to see either of them back in the Big Game soon.

Other East Texas athletes have had an impact on Super Bowl history. For instance, Super Bowl I in 1967 featured Bert Coan of Timpson playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Max McGee of Overton playing for the Green Bay Packers. Max McGee scored the first ever touchdown in Super Bowl history in the Packers 35-10 win over the Chiefs.

Texas High School Athletes in Super Bowl LX

For Super Bowl LX, 14 Texas high school athletes will play on Sunday, February 8.

Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Rockwall Yellowjackets

Byron Murphy II - DeSoto Eagles

Riq Woolen - Arlington Heights Yellowjackets

Josh Jones - FB George Bush Broncos

Jalen Milroe - Katy Tompkins Falcons

Patriots:

Christian Gonzalez - The Colony Cougars

K’Lavon Chaisson - North Shore Mustangs

Craig Woodson - South Grand Prairie Warriors

Milton Williams - Crowley Panthers

Brenden Jaimes - Lake Travis Cavaliers

Jack Gibbens - Smithson Valley Rangers

Kobee Minor - Lake Dallas Falcons

Charles Woods - Kimball Knights

Marcus Bryant - Cedar Ridge Raiders

While we won't be able to root on any of our East Texas athletes Super Bowl weekend, know that East Texans have played a significant part in NFL, and Super Bowl, history.

