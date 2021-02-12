Vaccination Ad Campaigns Are Coming

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The State of Texas continues to make strides vaccinating people across the state, however, there are many citizens who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

Some oppose getting the vaccine because of trust issues, other claim it's for religious reasons. Meanwhile there are some in Texas who just don't want to get the shot because they just don't want to get a shot.

And that leads us to ad campaigns that will be coming to a city near you. According to the Texas Tribune, the State of Texas will be rolling out a $2.3 million dollar campaign aimed to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ads, developed by the Texas Department of Health Services and released in the past week, are the first in a $2.3 million public awareness campaign being launched by the state to increase acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine and inform the public on how to get the shot. It comes amid fears that not enough people will choose to be vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus, which has killed 39,000 Texans and which experts estimate can only be overcome if at least 75% of the population is immunized. National surveys indicate that as many as 40% of Americans are hesitant to get the shot, with those numbers disproportionately higher among communities of color.

The ads are meant to appeal to those who want to help keep others healthy and those wanting to see family again.

As the process continues to get people vaccinated, expect to see a lot of these campaigns moving forward.