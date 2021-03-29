Vaccine Passports Are In The Works

The Biden Administration is working on a coronavirus vaccine passport for Americans to prove that they've been vaccinated.

They say this is a response to most businesses requiring people to show proof of vaccination, or that they claim that businesses need proof. Either way, this is a new one for me. Can you imagine having a Flu passport? This might open up a serious can of worms we're not ready for.

Get our free mobile app

The report said that a digital version of the vaccine passport would be available through smartphone apps and “could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass.” Developers explained that people should also have the option of printing out a vaccine passport. The vaccine passports are expected to face “significant hurdles” surrounding data privacy and making sure that the passports cannot be counterfeited. Source:Gorooster.com

The privacy part is the thing that scares me the most. I don't think any breaches would be intentional I just don't think any American-based security system is strong enough to prevent hacking. I don't wanna go down a rabbit hole with this one, but from the research that I've done and the major cyber-attacks that occurred in 2020, my confidence is pretty low.

I feel like once this thing gets up and operational it'll just be a matter of time before someone cracks that database. So I would have to say this is a bad idea going forward.

I'll stay optimistic but...we all know this is a bad idea.