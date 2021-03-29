Vaccine Passports Are In The Works
The Biden Administration is working on a coronavirus vaccine passport for Americans to prove that they've been vaccinated.
They say this is a response to most businesses requiring people to show proof of vaccination, or that they claim that businesses need proof. Either way, this is a new one for me. Can you imagine having a Flu passport? This might open up a serious can of worms we're not ready for.
The report said that a digital version of the vaccine passport would be available through smartphone apps and “could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass.” Developers explained that people should also have the option of printing out a vaccine passport. The vaccine passports are expected to face “significant hurdles” surrounding data privacy and making sure that the passports cannot be counterfeited.
The privacy part is the thing that scares me the most. I don't think any breaches would be intentional I just don't think any American-based security system is strong enough to prevent hacking. I don't wanna go down a rabbit hole with this one, but from the research that I've done and the major cyber-attacks that occurred in 2020, my confidence is pretty low.
I feel like once this thing gets up and operational it'll just be a matter of time before someone cracks that database. So I would have to say this is a bad idea going forward.
I'll stay optimistic but...we all know this is a bad idea.
