Valuable Quarters You Might Have in Your Pocket Right Now

Take a good look at any quarters you might have or get as change next time you're at the store, you just might have a small fortune and not know it.

Valuable US Quarters Error Coins

Go ahead and crack open the kid's piggy banks, because there could be gold in them thar hills!

When coins are being produced at the U.S. Mint, every now and then mistakes are made. Those mistakes many times aren't realized until the coins are in circulation.

Those mistakes are what coin collectors' dreams are of.

Currently, there are several quarters that are fetching good money from coin collectors.

Before we get to some of the more common valuable quarters, let's talk about the most valuable quarter currently in circulation.

According to the coin-collecting site robpaulsenlive.com, the most valuable quarter currently is the 1932 D MS 66 Washington Quarter.

From robpaulsenlive.com -

"The 1932 Washington quarter is one of two dates with mintages under one million, making it the key date and rarest in the series. The Denver mint produced only 436,800 silver specimens, worth $141 to $1,228 in circulated condition."

In mint condition, these quarters have been sold for over $14,000!

Understand the world of coin collecting is a pretty tricky one for newbies and the prices can fluctuate from day to day.

What you want to inspect your quarters for, or any change you have, are errors.

Look for mistakes that look like they happened at the mint, and you could be selling them to collectors for serious money.

Below are a few videos showing you what to look for.

Drooling George Washington Quarter