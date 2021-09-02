Recently, several of us were in the break room and we started talking about how many vehicles we've owned in our life. After thinking about it, I have only owned four vehicles in my lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

My first car was a 1973 Volkswagon Beetle. It was white and still had the original AM radio in it. I loved that car. But as a teenager will do, I was rough on it. I think I had it for about 4 years or so. If I could get another one, I would.

From there, I moved on to a 1996 Chevrolet S-10. I'm not much of truck guy but I enjoyed having this one.

After that I got a 1999 Ford Escort ZX2. It was a zippy, 2 door, 4 banger that sipped gas. During a couple of trips to Dallas, I kept track of the gas mileage and I was getting close to 50 miles per gallon. It didn't have cruise control, though, which really sucked for interstate driving.

I traded that one in for a 2004 Saturn Ion Redline in 2006. Ion Prime, as I called him, finally went to car heaven after 15 years of adventures.

Michael Gibson's Tribute to Ion Prime Ion Prime was the best car I ever owned. After 15 years and 194,000 plus miles together, he drove off to that junk yard in the sky.

However, I seem to be among most people. According to a May 2017 article from CNBC, the average person will keep their car for 11.6 years.

I know some people that change cars every couple of years. I don't know if I could do that. There's something about finishing payments and getting that title in the mail. Here's to my next car, whatever or whenever that might be.

The Newest Destination for Board and Card Enthusiasts in Kilgore, Dragon's Nest If you are into board games like Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer or card games like Pokemon or Magic The Gathering, this is the perfect stop for you in the Kilgore area.

Michael Gibson's First Visit to In-N-Out Burger To go ahead and spoil it, Whataburger is better but In-N-Out Burger is not bad at all. I would certainly welcome one to East Texas.