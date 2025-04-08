(KNUE-FM) Should Texans have the option of voting for a third party that could actually win because they have the same opportunities to share their message?

Look, I don't mean this to rant or rave against any political party. I believe there are issues with both. To be even more precise, I say this because the dualistic 'us versus them' and 'red versus blue' mentality damages us as a nation.

And yes, of course--there are already parties other than the two prominent ones. More on that later.

Why don't Texas and U.S. Politics have a third-party option with the same chance to share their platforms like the two established parties?

This tug-of-war of values between Republicans and Democrats, while inevitable on some level, is also amplified by others who benefit from keeping us divided and outraged.

Furthermore, until our elections are funded differently and certain interests don't seek to "buy" candidates, how can some of our elected officials truly govern from their hearts?

Some do, thankfully. I have much respect for certain politicians when they have integrity- even those who have different views from my own.

But the reality is, when powerful interests give you millions of dollars to help get you elected, it is more challenging for your point of view to be entirely your own.

Isn't it?

Of course, there will be struggle, disagreement, and vigorous debate--that's part of the process.

Despite the ongoing back-and-forth and heated debates we see, both between political candidates, on TV, and definitely online, many of us have more in common than we might believe.

Most Texans want stronger communities, safety, good schools, opportunities for our children, etc. Yet, we are constantly influenced to believe we have to play political tug-of-war, pick one side, and never deviate from that entire agenda, no matter what.

There's no denying that our citizenry has become more polarized than we've seen in our lifetimes.

We are the UNITED States. But it certainly doesn't feel that way right now.

How would a third party, given the same opportunities as Republicans and Democrats, help Texans and American politics at large?

Having a third party would at least remind us that there is a third way. Now, I'm not saying that that third party would have all the answers. It would be flawed, too.

BUT, it could help us realize that there is another way. It would remind us again that we can compromise. We can choose outside of the dualistic paradigm that has been the norm for so many years.

Yes, other parties do exist. We have Independents, Libertarians, and others. There have also been some truly strong candidates in the political arena. But you and I both know the system isn't exactly designed for them to succeed.

If you'd like to explore why that has been the case, look here.

Here's the thing: We're Texans. Being more independent is part of who we are. We believe in thinking for ourselves and want to make our own choices.

So why are we compelled to choose between only two political parties when so many Texans would like one more option? Why can't other party candidates be given the same opportunity to share their platforms?

We deserve options.

And to those honorable elected officials who are working hard to make Texas all that it should be, thank you.

Even if we don't always agree.

