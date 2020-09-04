This video shook me to my core. We've seen story after story of children missing across the country, and even more shocking ones of children being rescued. We just shared with you earlier this week a story about a young girl being found concealed inside an 18-wheeler and rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents. There was also the story about the 7-year-old Tyler ISD student that avoided being abducted as he exited his school bus. It's just unbelievable that this is something we even have to think about happening in our country.

Today, I have a new video that will probably make you feel like I felt. It happened in Flagstaff, Arizona, at a grocery store. Police in Flagstaff arrested and charged a man they say tried to leave a grocery store with a woman's infant child while she was using the self-checkout machine.

Police later identified the man s 59-year-old Jefferey Roholt and charged him with one count of kidnapping.

In the video, you can see the woman using the checkout with her back to her shopping cart. Roholt is using the checkout next to her, but finishes his transaction before the woman can turn back to her cart.

Then in a brazen act of pure CRAZINESS, Roholt nonchalantly grabs the woman's cart where her infant child sat in their car seat.

In the video, we don't see the woman react immediately, but seconds later, police say the woman noticed Roholt walking away with her baby.

"The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted," Flagstaff PD said in a release.

According to Flagstaff police, in an interview with investigators, Roholt said he believed the cart was his and attempted to leave the store.

It's just another story with another reminder that there are sick people out there, and to always keep an eye on your kids. I'm so happy this woman isn't living a nightmare of being without her child.