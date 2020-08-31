Police Investigating After Attempted Abduction Of 7-Year-Old Tyler ISD Student

Here we are, less than a week of reporting, and now we have a third story of children escaping what could have been very dangerous situations. This one really hits close to home - it happened right here in Tyler.

It happened on Friday, August 28. Joseph Elliott took to Facebook to share the story of a near abduction of his 7-year-old grandson Conner. Conner, a student at Jack Elementary, was exiting his school bus around 3:15 p.m. at Gleneagles and Hollytree Circle when a stranger asked him to "hop in" to his vehicle.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Elliott said that, "Fortunately, Connor did the right thing but ran inside crying and scared. We immediately called the police, and they came to the house to investigate."

Connor described the man to be his 40s or 50s, with brown hair and a goatee-like beard. A man matching this description and driving a vehicle similar to that of a Jeep Wrangler, can be seen in doorbell video.

Tyler ISD took to Facebook on Monday to encourage parents to teach 'stranger danger' techniques.

"The safety of our students is of the highest priority. The District is working with Tyler ISD PD and Tyler PD and has handed over the school bus video for their investigation.We would encourage parents, when they can, to be available around bus drop off time. Also, we would encourage all parents to have a conversation with their children about stranger danger and what to do if something like this happens to them. Our bus drivers will continue to keep an eye out for strange vehicles or individuals in the area. By working together, we will continue to ensure the safest possible environment for the students of Tyler ISD."

If any parent has a particular concern, they're asked to contact the Tyler ISD Police Department at 903-262-1111.