VIDEO: Cow Runs For Cover During Massive Texas Hail Storm
Last night, North Texas was rocked by severe weather which means videos started to pop up about massive hail storms. This one has gone viral overnight and shows a hail storm dropping what looks like golf ball to baseball size hail falling near Dublin, Texas. In the background, you also see a cow looking for cover. The owners of the cow said that the cow was not injured during this hail storm. See the video below.
THE FLOOD OF 1998 IN THE CROSSROADS:
It's almost the 25th anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
