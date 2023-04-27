VIDEO: Cow Runs For Cover During Massive Texas Hail Storm

Last night, North Texas was rocked by severe weather which means videos started to pop up about massive hail storms. This one has gone viral overnight and shows a hail storm dropping what looks like golf ball to baseball size hail falling near Dublin, Texas. In the background, you also see a cow looking for cover. The owners of the cow said that the cow was not injured during this hail storm. See the video below.

THE FLOOD OF 1998 IN THE CROSSROADS:

It's almost the 25th anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE FLOOD OF 1998 BELOW

A LOOK BACK TO THE FLOOD 98

VICTORIA WAS A MEDIA FRENZY: While Victorians were expecting a flood, I don't think anyone was thinking that it would be as severe as it was, myself included. I was in the mindset of 'the water has never been this high, 'we will be ok.' I was wrong! I remember the town turning into a media circus. I grew up on Water St. right across from Urban's and the Washateria and the parking lot was filled with trucks from CNN, KENS-TV, and KPRC, just to name a few. I also remember walking over the old Guadalupe River bridge on Moody St. and feeling the vibration from the rushing water. It was kind of scary.

A LOOK BACK AT HURRICANE HARVEY