VIDEO: Gun Shots Ring Out Inside Texas Mall, One Person Hurt

Yesterday evening, a terrifying incident in Central Texas sent holiday shoppers running for their lives as a gunman walked into a mall and opened fire.

In the above video, provided by KCEN, taken from surveillance footage inside one of the stores in the mall, you can hear at least 10 gunshots ring out as panicked shoppers make their way towards the exit.

Social Media Exploded With Reaction

The photo below was sent to me by Carisa Green of Killeen who was shopping across the highway from the Killeen Mall when she saw the police response to the situation.

Courtesy of Carisa Green

According to multiple reports from KCEN and the Killeen Police Department, at approximately 7:17pm, police received a call about a shots disturbance at the Killeen Mall which was then upgraded to an Active Shooter situation.

Shoppers were evacuated as police tried to get the situation under control.



Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said that a male was shot multiple times and was flown to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition. No one else was reported injured.



As for the shooter, officers have obtained video and and are looking for the suspect who is a white male and was last seen wearing a white beanie and a white mask, with dark clothing. If anyone has information that can help, please contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

