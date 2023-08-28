10 Texas Stores That Will Make You Nostalgic For The 90s

Get our free mobile app

Big Names Of Retail

No Longer In Business

Living In The 90s

Recently I got into a conversation with someone on Facebook about what the name of the music store was in our local Texas mall. I spent hours on end listening to and buying music from that store.

Both of us had very similar experiences, and although I went there all the time, we both completely forgot the name. The best part about this is that the name of the store is actually what I became...a Disk Jockey.

DiskJockey was eventually bought out by FYE and at some point left our small-town mall. It's the same story for almost every retailer that hung their hat on physical media.

Digital Media Took Some Of These Brands From Us In Texas

I know that some people still like to buy physical records, and I have even personally started to rebuild my CD collection. There is just something about a CD that was made at the time the music was released.

The tiny liner notes with all of the lyrics, the mix, and the clarity are just very nostalgic for me. Even though I am a firm believer in living in the now, some things in the past were just better.

Although I also have some vinyl, they aren't as portable as CDs. Luckily my vehicles are still old enough to have CD players inside.

Even all of the toy stores I enjoyed shopping at when I was a kid are gone now. Take a walk down memory lane with this list.

These 10 Texas Retail Stores From the 90's No Longer Exist

See 40 of the Best Hip-Hop Album Covers From the 1990s Album covers from Jay-Z, OutKast, Eminem and more.