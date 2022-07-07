Video Shows Family Fleeing From Home Firework Show Gone Wrong

Get our free mobile app

Fireworks are just a part of the Fourth of July. We hit up our local firework stands, spend a boat-load of money on explosives and have a great time lighting and running from the lit fuse and then oogling over the colorful explosions they make high in the sky. Well, that's what is supposed to happen, but it didn't quite go that way at this family gathering.

These days home security cameras catch any and all activity outside the home including a home firework show that goes up in seconds. At first, the SimpliSafe video shows everything going as planned and then chaos ensues just seconds later as people run for their lives.

This family must have spent a ton of money on their fireworks. As the family gathered in the front yard to watch the amateur show, someone lit a firework by the side of the road and fled the scene. The 'rocket' took off, but something else happened and sparks were sent everywhere. Family members were grabbing kids, and jumping out of lawn chairs while a lady asks, 'Who did that?'

After seeing that video, the first thing that went through my mind was,

We know a thing or two, because we've seen a thing or two.

I just heard the Farmer's Insurance spokesperson's voice say that while I watched it. Then I thought how long will it be before this scenario is played out in one of their commercials or how long will it be before we see Allstate's Mayhem depicting this in one of their commercials. Of course, Jake from State Farm, or Flo and Jamie from Progressive can put their own spins on this scenario too.

The takeaway here is that fireworks can be extremely dangerous and cause serious injuries.

85 People Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Over 4th Of July Weekend Eighty-five people were arrested for various reasons during the 4th Of July weekend 2022 in Smith County. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

27 Google Street View Images That Show How Much Tyler Has Changed Tyler continues to grow and expand and these Google street view images show the proof.

Tyler's Most Expensive Home On The Market Is A French Inspired Masterpiece If you're looking for a French-inspired home that's around $4.5 million, then this place is for you!