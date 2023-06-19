How to Keep Your Dog Safe During Texas Fireworks

Firework season is upon us. While that means lots of fun for many Texans, enjoying all of the shows or setting off your own fireworks at home, it is also a very frustrating and sometimes scary time for dog owners.

Get our free mobile app

Not only do fireworks scare many animals, causing them to potentially have destructive behaviors due to high levels of anxiety, but more pets are lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year in the United States. If your dog gets outside, they will likely dig their way out or hop the fence, ending up both lost and afraid in the streets.

If you want to keep your dog safe this firework season, there are a few things you should do.

Keep Your Dog Safe During Texas Fireworks Keep your dog safe during this firework season with these tips

Plants That Ward off Fleas and Ticks These plants help keep fleas, ticks, and other bugs out of your garden.