[VIDEO] Terrifying Moment Motorcyclist Gets Hit By Car In Texas

The one thing I hope folks took away from that story was to remember to look out for bikers on the road, especially with distractions like cell phones causing accidents. I'm not saying that's what happened in this case, but I came across a terrifying video out of Killeen, TX of a biker getting hit by car driven by a person who clearly wasn't paying attention.

The Video Was Posted By KWTX News 10 On Facebook.



In the scary clip, the car and biker take off down Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen from a red light. Both the car and the bike remain in the same lane but the driver clearly wasn't looking ahead or wasn't looking at what was in front of her (the person who posted the video identified the driver as female) because she suddenly ACCELERATES.

She Hits The Biker So Hard, It Lifts The Car Up With The Rider Still On It.

KWTX news 10 KWTX news 10 loading...

This is the super scary clip for me. She hits him so hard the car looks like its going to run over the biker and his motorcycle completely. The blow sends the biker rolling into the street but in a bit of ironic luck the incident happened in front of a motorcycle repair shop where onlookers were outside at the moment. After coming to a stop, they run over and offer help while requesting the driver stay put for authorities. Thankfully, the biker walked away with just a bump on his lip but shaken nonetheless.

We had break it down frame by frame for you.

Frame By Frame Of Cyclist Getting Hit By Car

"The Postage Stamp": One Of The Coolest AirBnB Stays in Tyler