VIDEO: TX Man Casually Grabs Snake While Tubing the San Marcos

This one is going in my 'nope' category! This video was posted to Tiktok by jarrod_thewildside and shows him casually grabbing a snake while tubing the San Marcos River. According to his hashtag, this is a non-venomous Diamondback Water Snake. The snake also appears to bite the man as well. Check out the comments section for a good laugh, as well. Will this keep you from floating in the river? Great tubing locations

The video was posted on the Dallas Texas TV Facebook page last month. From the reaction of the client, the snake is either nonvenomous or he is just frozen in shock! How would you react to this situation? It also looks like this snake was either run over or injured in some matter. Remember, snakes are on the move, so please be careful!

Below is a list of the most common venomous snakes in Texas. But first a couple of safety reminders thanks to our friends at Texas Park and Wildlife. Heavy footwear, snake-proof trousers, leggings, or boots will help reduce your risk. Snakes like tall grass. Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings and take care along creek banks and underbrush. Animal burrows make excellent habitats for snakes. Don't ever reach in without checking first.

Copperhead snakes might be the most common venomous snake in our area. While venomous, the bite of a copperhead is seldom fatal because of its short fangs (1.2 to 7.2 mm in length) and a small amount of venom. However, seek treatment if y ou is bitten.

Rattlesnakes are the most common venomous snakes in Texas with 10 different species including:

This Western Diamondback is the most common and widespread venomous snake in Texas, found in all but the easternmost part of the state.

Cottonmouths, also known as 'water moccasins', have only one recognized subspecies found in Texas; Western cottonmouth.



Stay calm and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Do not wait for symptoms to appear if bitten, get medical help right away.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.

Do not try to suck out the venom.

Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller.

Do not take pain relievers (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).

Full snake bit symptoms and first aid information by clicking here.

