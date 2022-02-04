East Texas is home to so many great people, folks who even after their business is broken into and robbed will still send out a message of love to their community.

PLEASE READ… We debated on posted this- but we want the community to be aware. Village Bakery was broken into and robbed last night. No one was hurt and we are grateful for this. The sad part of this is that my husband and I would do or give to anyone that asks and needs help! We hope this post gets around and the person who did this to us, stole material things and money- but they did not steal our sense of security! We love the community we live in- and nothing will change that. Stay safe!

This week one of our favorite bakeries was broken into and robbed. Village Bakery in Tyler posted the upsetting news to their Facebook page. They were quick to point out that no one was hurt, and wanted to make clear to their fellow East Texans that this one bad instance will not cause the love they have of Tyler to waiver. "[this person] stole material things and money - but they did not steal our sense of security!" the post reads. "We love the community we live in - and nothing will change that."

It's people like this, and great businesses they run that make Tyler an amazing community. I'll be making a Village Bakery run this weekend for sure, gonna take the family for some sticky buns.

13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas.

Ready for Valentine's Day? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, Texas Whether your intended prefers the traditional arrangement or something more modern--or a lovely mix of both, you can find the perfect florist for exactly what you're looking for.