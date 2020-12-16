Waco Will Be Home to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Hello Bello, Their 1st U.S. Diaper Factory

Central Texas is popping, and even Hollywood stars know it!

According to a press release from Hello Bello, the company is ready to modernize the former Domtar facility in Waco into a state-of-the-art manufacturing center located at 2101 Texas Central Parkway, with construction expected to be completed by 2021 for a summer grand opening.

Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen, and launched in February 2019. The new facility will create over 100 new jobs in the region.

“The City of Waco is pleased to welcome Hello Bello to our community. This is an exciting announcement, primarily because of the 110 full-time, quality jobs and more than $31M in capital investment,” said Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek. “This announcement supports our positive projections for Waco’s economy and is another example of a business embracing our aggressive, collaborative approach to economic development. Good jobs and investment like this represent another strong step towards the promise of a bright future and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens.”

Hello Bello’s location into Greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco and McLennan County, both partnering to provide incentive support of the project based upon the company’s job creation and capital investment commitments.

Hello Bello’s decision to expand into Texas represents a multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing which compliments its existing supply chain, and is based on the location’s central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and significant reduction in freight. Hello Bello will source a majority of raw materials from local and regional premium U.S. supply partners which will improve reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency, ultimately improving the company’s overall carbon footprint.

The real question I need to know is, will Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell be at the grand opening? I need them throwing diapers and wipes to the crowd, hopefully that can be done safely following whatever COVID-19 protocols are in place at that time.