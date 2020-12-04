Walmart Adds Money-Saving Perks to Membership

Walmart+ memberships will see more money-saving perks this month.

As pretty much everything today has a membership or club to join, retails stores are no different. Walmart is now attempting to compete with Amazon and has added some new perks to their Walmart+ memberships. Up until recently, Walmart customers would have to pay for shipping on purchases less than $35 when shopping online. Now, Walmart.com has removed the $35 minimum for its members.

It feels like a life hack is needed now more than ever, and Walmart+ is here to help,” “No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day. Walmart+ is designed to make life easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience...said Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer.

Free shipping with no minimum order is just one of the latest perks from Walmart. The Walmart+ membership also offers unlimited free grocery deliveries, fuel discounts, and Scan and Go options. The memberships have also expanded the number of places that members can use fuel discounts to include Sam's Club fuel stations as well.

The Walmart+ membership is priced pretty similar to Amazon right now. It only costs $12.95 per month or you can buy an annual membership for $98. Walmart is also offering a free 15-day trial period as well.

Honestly, this membership doesn't seem too bad at all. Even though it will be tough to compete with Amazon, I think Walmart is off to a great start in their attempt.

Source: Walmart