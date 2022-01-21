Six Flags Over Texas Changes Up 2022 Season Pass Offerings – Removes Memberships

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags Over Texas and two other Six Flags theme parks have restructured their season pass offerings for the 2022 season. Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington), Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio) and Six Flags Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom (Valencia, California) will now have three different season pass options for those looking to purchase season passes this year.

Six Flags is now offering three different tiers of season passes: Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass and Ultimate Pass. The new pass tiers replace the previous season passes that were offered along with the four membership levels that were offered too (although that system is still available for purchase at all other Six Flags properties).

For years I was a season pass holder and for various reasons, I stopped purchasing the pass and only went to the park occasionally. I became a season pass holder again in October 2021 because my daughter is at the age where she enjoys the park more. So while at Fright Fest in October we went ahead and got a season pass for each of us and they were good for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022. The passes also included free parking and admission to any other Six Flags property, which was a perk. I was offered the chance to become a member, but the whole concept confused me at first, so I passed. After understanding it and only being an occasional park-goer, I didn't feel it necessary to become a member.

The new season pass levels have really stirred up the loyal Six Flags fan base, especially among season pass holders. Some are in favor of the change and others are not liking it. For the past three years, Six Flags has seemed to be more focused on increasing park attendance. The pandemic really affected the theme park business and to counteract that Six Flags lowered season pass prices and implemented the membership program. Doing so did increase attendance but it came with a cost for park guests though. Guests experienced increased wait times for rides, increased lines at food locations which resulted in many unsatisfied 'regular' guests along with a loss of revenue.

Six Flags seems to be making this change to these parks to elevate the guest experience, due to feedback from surveyed park guests. Current passes will still be honored through the 2022 operating season and for those that have memberships, those special benefits will continue as long as the monthly membership fee is current.

Take a look at the three new passes.

Reading comments from online forums, it appears as if this new season pass structure and pricing is more in line with other regional theme parks. Let's hope it works out for them.

Six Flags Over Texas is getting ready to debut two new rides this spring and summer and I am looking forward to both of them!

