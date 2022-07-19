Wanna Model? Red Dirt Hat Co. Is Seeking Models in the Tyler, Texas Area

Our good pals at Red Dirt Hat Co., who work with us on Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and will also be involved in our upcoming Rose City Music Festival, are looking for models in and around Tyler, TX.

Red Dirt Hat Company is an East Texas based lifestyle brand on a mission to bring you the hottest hats the Lone Star State has to offer.

If you didn't know Red Dirt Hat Co. was started in, and is still headquartered in, Arp, Texas. That's right, Ryan Johnson and his team are shipping high quality, great lookin' lids to folks around the globe from right here in East Texas, and we love that about them.

Today, they announced that they are now casting for an upcoming photo shoot taking place later this month, which could be a great opportunity for several East Texans. Models must be at least 18, and be able to be in Tyler on July 30th.

From their post:

"We're casting for our next photoshoot! We'd love to have you be a part of our upcoming promotional material! We're seeking local models in the Tyler, Texas area for a shoot July 30. **Models must be age 18+**

As a thank you, you'll receive Red Dirt product AND a discount code to use on all your future Red Dirt Hat Company purchases!

If you think you're a fit for our tribe, send an email to info@reddirthatco.com and include:

Your Name

Age

Phone Number

Lifestyle Images

Headshots (if you have them, it's okay if not!)

Your Instagram Handle

All submissions MUST be received NO later than Monday, July 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Our team will reach out to you if you are selected for the shoot!"

Think you got what it takes? Get to emailin'. And, hey, don't forget me when your famous.

