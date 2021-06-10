Want To Fly Out Of Tyler Faster? Sign Up For TSA Pre-Check

With the arrival of summer, we're quite sure you're plotting and planning to get up out of East Texas, especially after sitting still for a year. But you're probably apprehensive especially when you keep reading and seeing reports of crowds and long waits at airports. Then there's the "security" checkpoints where you gotta take half of your clothes off before you can pass through, for something it can get pretty stressful

What if I told you that there was a way you could speed up the process and get on your flight quicker? You don't have to take shoes off, or strip half naked to board your flight? You'll probably say "HELL YEAH, SIGN ME UP FOR THAT!"...okay, we got you!

Have you heard of the TSA Pre-✓ Program? TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓ travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. The program has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports including Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The TSA Pre-✓ Program will be hosting a mobile enrollment center at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in the commercial terminal building from July 12 through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you're interested in joining the program you can schedule an in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center.

Once approved, you will receive a “Known Traveler Number”, which can be added to your airline profile and reservations and you'll be able to utilize TSA Pre✓ lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on over 50 carriers that currently participate in the program.

Before applying, be sure to visit www.tsa.gov for full details, then get signed up and get out of town faster!