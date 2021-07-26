Want to Watch the Demolition of Tyler’s Historic Harvey Hall in Person?

All good things must come to an end, and Tyler's Harvey Hall's days will be coming to an end on Monday August, 2nd beginning at 11 a.m, and you can watch.

This is going to be exciting.

The public is invited to watch as the City of Tyler hosts a ceremony to begin demolition of Harvey Hall. It will include comments from Mayor Warren and City leadership, followed by a photo opportunity with City Council and Mayors past and present as they get to take the first swing at demoing Harvey Hall.

And here comes the fun part, after the ceremony, attendees are invited to watch the demolition, in person, from a safe distance on bleachers that will be set up in advance for this purpose.

If you missed news of Harvey Halls' demise, the project has been in the works for quite a while. Earlier this year it finally received the green light from Tyler's city council. The project is estimated to cost nearly $28 million with construction beginning this summer.

Construction on the project will begin some time this summer and is expected to be completed by Rose Festival season in October 2022. It will feature a new convention center that is pushed back farther away from Front Street, a better configuration inside the convention center itself and a large green space in front of the new convention center.

The project is expected to be funded by bonds, private donations, hotel occupancy tax and the half-cent sales tax initiative. The new complex is expected to help grow economic development, increase tourism, and improve the quality of life for Tyler residents.

