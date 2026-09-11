Brown water coming from faucets in Edgewood has residents concerned, even as the city says the water is safe to drink and bathe in. The discoloration has reportedly affected residents for weeks, with some saying the water has stained clothes, bathtubs and other items in their homes.

What Is Causing the Brown Water?

The city of Edgewood, Texas in Van Zandt County even acknowledged the problem on a Facebook post that went up on August 17, which they blamed the discoloration on manganese oxidizing with chlorine during the treatment process.

Citizens dealing with the issue have said this problem has been going on for weeks. But the city of Edgewood continues to say that the water is safe although many residents admit they are afraid to drink it or use it to bathe or clean within their homes.

READ MORE: Texas Camper Dies from Brain‑Eating Amoeba in RV Water

Residents Say the Water Looks and Smells Bad

There were photos posted by multiple residents that show the discoloration, some within a bathtub with toys, others showing how the water has stained clothes and towels. Many of the residents have comments on the city's Facebook post requesting a credit on their bills. While others say the smell is awful, and there is no way they could drink the water coming from the faucet.

Get our free mobile app

The City Says the Water Is Safe

The city issued a statement to NBCDFW stating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found elevated levels of manganese during an investigation. It advised the city to introduce zinc phosphate while adjusting other chemicals to balance pH levels.

According to the city, state mandated testing shows the water is safe to bathe in and consume. Some residents are relying on bottled water not only for themselves but also for their animals as they don't trust the water to fill their dogs' bowls.

Don't Like Drinking Water? (Boring) Here are Some Alternatives! We found the top 5 Nutritionist recommended alternatives to drinking plain water. Gallery Credit: Aly