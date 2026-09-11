An East Texas family is demanding answers after Guadalupe “Lupita” Moreira was killed in a July 4 crash near Tyler, only for her family to later discover additional remains at the crash scene and inside her vehicle. The family is now calling for changes to procedures and greater accountability during fatal crash recoveries.

What Happened in the East Texas Crash

According to KETK, Guadalupe "Lupita" Moreira was killed in an automobile accident that took place on the evening of July 4 when she was driving on FM 2064 near State Highway 135 and she lost control of her vehicle, which caused her to veer off the road and strike a tree.

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Family Makes Disturbing Discovery After Crash

She was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee caught on fire. As her family was mourning her loss they were hit with even more devastation as they returned to the scene of the crash two days after the fatal crash to find her remains still on the roadway.

Lupita's family was forced to feel the sadness after they found more of her remains including parts of her ribs and fingers inside the Jeep that was taken to an impound lot following the crash.

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Family Wants Changes to Crash Recovery Procedures

After dealing with the devastation Lupita's family felt after finding her remains, her family is demanding changes to procedures and further accountability from those who are involved in the recovery process after tragic incidents like this occur.

Lupita’s sister Janeth Moreira said, “We don’t know if we should be, like, sad, mad, or what, I think it’s just not fair because if they had been their family, they would have stayed there to pick up stuff.”

19 Country Artists Who Died in Tragic Crashes Flip through the gallery below to remember the talented country musicians who died in bus, plane, motorcycle and car accidents. Though they may be gone, their memory lives on in the music they left behind. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak