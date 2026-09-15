Texas Is Getting Closer to Air Taxis

Texas is getting closer to the future of air travel, with TxDOT preparing to begin its Project Nexus pilot program this fall. While Texans won't be hopping into passenger air taxis just yet, the first phase will test routes, collect data and help prepare for advanced aircraft that could eventually transport people, cargo and medical supplies.

You read that correctly, The Texas Department of Transportation said it would launch the first phase of the new pilot program in the near future.

According to TxDOT, Project Nexus is focused on preparing the next-generation aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration selected TxDOT’s proposal in March. TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said, “Project Nexus is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to gather real-world data, improve safety and build a framework for how electric aircraft could one day connect people, goods and communities across the state.”

Don't Expect Passenger Air Taxis Just Yet

According to TxDOT, the program’s first phase would use traditional aircraft, such as helicopters and fixed-wing planes, and will not carry passengers. These initial flights will collect data, validate routes and support the safe development of future advanced air mobility operations.

The next phases of this program will take place over the next three years.

READ MORE: Exploring Texas' EVTOL Revolution

What Could Air Taxis Eventually Do?

TxDOT said, “The next phases involve testing for medical and cargo logistics, such as transporting critical medical supplies or organs between rural facilities and urban medical centers in Austin and San Antonio.”

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Would You Actually Ride in an Air Taxi?

While this new technology sounds very exciting, it is also sounding like we are moving closer to what looked liked the Jetson's cartoons from many years ago. So, I am wondering what you think about this new technology. Is taking an air taxi something that you would be interested in trying? Or is this something you would avoid? I'd love to know your thoughts, you can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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