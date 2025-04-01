Texan Claims 100% Guaranteed Hack For Keeping Out All Wasps

Texas in springtime. Ah, the fresh smell of pollen, pop-up thunderstorms, and at times mild temperatures. Can't beat it. It's actually pretty nice this time of year, you know, despite those things and wasps.

Yes, wasps are a big part of spring in the Lone Star State. And, yes, it's estimated by some that around 99.9% of sane people are quite weary of these gigantic pollinators.

Last weekend, I was talking with my 68-year-old neighbor, who's always in her garden, so it seems like she knows things about these pest controllers, and she hit me with what she claims is a cold-hard fact,

She told me that fake wasp nests have been keeping her yard and porch wasp-free since 1987, and she swears by it. And it explains the crumpled paper bag she always sticks up there.

I had never even heard of such a thing, so of course, I went straight to Google. I was determined to find out if her crocheted nests might actually be effective. Turns out her faux nests might be successful... at sending all of her wasps to my yard.

Wasps are important to the ecosystem as they act as natural pest controllers, pollinators, and play a role in seed dispersal and decomposition, contributing to a healthy and balanced environment.

Have you heard of this? It's a real thing. There are people all over the internet claiming that setting up these nests keeps the famously territorial wasp from building near. There are even directions and ideas for building them everywhere. Some stores even sell them.

But, unfortunately for all of us, all facts point to my neighbor being wrong, as there is a serious lack of evidence to support it. "Studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that fake nests are not a reliable method for deterring wasps."

And the biggest problem, it seems, is quite ironic. These wasps appreciate all the home-building help they can get; many of them have been found to use the "fake nests as building materials, potentially attracting them to the area instead of repelling them."

And if you didn't know, your insect problems would likely get much worse if you were successful at ridding your home of them. Watch the video above.