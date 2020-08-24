Introducing your kids to great music is Parenting:101. This cutie's parents did that, plus he's got natural rhythm to spare. If Cody Johnson music, hell if any music, flows through your toddler like this, don't worry about a thing. You are crushing being a parent.

This kid obviously had a long week and was in need of a little unwind. A couple days ago Cody Johnson shared this adorable clip of a toddler in a Woody from "Toy Story" shirt, getting down to his song "Y'all People.''

Here's what people are saying:

"'That baby is really getting into that song by the expression of his face watch how he throws his little hits the stuff arrest he's a cute little boy" - Alice Fretz

"Ohhhh he got it! That face too, he's all up in that song! Love this!" - Jocelyn Holliday

"When the song gets straight down to the bones" - Logan Norwood

"He's adorable! Eyes closed and all really coming from his heart!" - Claudia Garcia

"this is the cutest freaking thing! Little man is getting down!" - Makayla Harper

