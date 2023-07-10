[WATCH] Nothing Says ‘Texas’ Like A Horse Enjoying A Bath At The Car Wash

Have you ever seen someone take their horse to a car wash for a scrub? It's a first for me, but I imagine it happens more often than we realize in Texas, especially when you're traveling with one. It probably gets pretty hot and sweaty in the back of a trailer with no A/C, and we love our horses around these parts!

Simon Saucedo

My buddy Simon caught a video of a horse having a nice bath at a manual carwash in Snyder, Texas. I thought you guys might enjoy it. It's pretty cute. Check it out below:

I couldn't find much information online about whether or not it was legal to wash your horse at a carwash. I did, however, find that it is important to make sure you aren't using a sprayer that is too high-power. From the looks of this video, the horse seems to be enjoying himself.

Have you ever taken your horse to a carwash? Tell me about it in the comments or send me an email at Chrissy.Covington@townsquaremedia.com. I am no horse expert, in fact, I'm super allergic to them and can only enjoy them from a distance, which is a total bummer as a Texan. It just doesn't seem right that I can't go horseback riding or hang out at a rodeo. Just isn't in the cards for me.

Feel free to keep scrolling for some more fun Texas-related news and content below, and if you've got a horse, give it a kiss for me!

