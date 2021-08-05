WATCH NOW: Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen are Getting ‘Rhinestoned’

Individually the music of Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen has been forever woven into the tapestry of Texas Music. Together the friends have entertained tens of thousands across the U.S. with their annual "Hold My Beer and Watch This" Tour.

What began as a fun summer tour for the guys nearly two decades ago has turned into one of Texas Music's most anticipated annual tours. With the release of three subsequent collaborative albums, the latest, Hold My Beer: Vol. 2, was out last May 8th, the guy's side-hustle has become one of the scene's most iconic duos.

This week Wade & Randy hit us with the new music video for the title track of if all, "Hold My Beer." You may recall that we debuted the song on Radio Texas, LIVE! nearly one year ago when both Rogers and Bowen hung out with us via Zoom, not long into the pandemic.

During the interview I asked the guys about "Hold My Beer" the song, and suffice it to say that Randy was only slightly more forthcoming about it than Wade was with the sordid details.

"There's been a few fist fights between the two of us," Rogers revealed. "... at the same time we can't tell some of the stories, and we did leave out the Lindsey Lohan line."

When I pressed Wade for more details about this "Lindsey Lohan line," I was basically stonewalled. "Look man I can only reveal so much, ok?" Wade continued, "there's only certain things we can reveal, right? And I think we revealed as much as we want to in the song."

Press play on the Wade & Randy episode of Buddy Logan's Aircheck up top, and hit play on the new fan music video up on top of that.

